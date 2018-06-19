Alia Bhatt Injured On The Sets Of Kalank: Reports

This is three months after Alia injured her shoulder in Bulgaria while filming Brahmastra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 20:58 IST
Alia bhatt was last seen in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal (Courtesy aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

  1. Alia Bhatt reportedly injured her foot on the sets of Kalank
  2. Alia Bhatt is simultaneously shooting for Brahmastra, Kalank
  3. "She has been resting in between shots," sources revealed
Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Dharma Productions' film Kalank, met with an accident on the sets of the film and injured her foot, Mumbai Mirror reported. This is three months after Alia injured her shoulder while shooting an action sequence for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra (also a Karan Johar production) in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt, who is simultaneously shooting for Brahmastra and Kalank, is undeterred with the incident and continued shooting for both the films, sources told Mumbai Mirror. "She is also juggling the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan so she can't take a break. She has been resting in between shots so the injury is not aggravated," sources revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

Kalank went on floors in April this year and is expected to release in December 2019. Kalank has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Karan Johar tweeted to announce that Kalank will be an "epic drama" and will release in April next year. "Proud and excited to announce our epic drama Kalank. Releasing April 19th, 2019. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt," Karan tweeted. The film was to star late actress Sridevi as the protagonist but after her death, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role.

Kalank will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala and Apoorva Mehta. Here's some more intel about the film, courtesy Taran Adarsh:
 

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar-directed Raazi, which was a massive box office success. Raazi garnered a whopping total of Rs 122.07 crore and continues to extend its business over a month past its release.

Alia is also shooting for Brahmastra, a fantasy trilogy. Brahmastra team kicked off the second leg of the film and the actress shared a glimpse from the prep sessions.
 


Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy, is expected to release next year.

