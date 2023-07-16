Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Wish To Strike A Balance Between Work And Family: 'Now, I Have A Daughter'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It is without a doubt that 2023 is Alia Bhatt's year and she is owning it rather gracefully. After a magnificent appearance at the Met Gala, followed by her presence at Netflix's Tudum event for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt is on the way to charm her fans with her acting prowess in the much-anticipated film of this year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, the actress, who is also a new mom, took some time out from her busy schedule to talk about her changing priorities after having spent over a decade in the film industry. In an interview with Femina, Alia Bhatt stressed on the importance of spending time with her family as she looked back at her time in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt told Femina, "As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband. I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I did not spend with my parents, with my sister, with my friends – I want to be able to do that.”

"And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I've consciously taken and it includes being present. I feel like, very often, we might not be working, but we're on the phone talking, figuring things out, you know, doing some random things. So, I also just find lots of balance by not looking at my phone if I have nothing to do. I try to do it. Sometimes I fail miserably, sometimes, I succeed," the 30-year-old actor continued.

Upon being asked about how she strikes a balance between family, motherhood and work, Alia Bhatt simply said, "‘Greatness' is just extremely overrated. You just have to be good enough and honest. And keep communication wide open. So that's what I try to do: keep communication wide open with my friends and my family and with myself. But, even then, sometimes, I feel as if I take on too much, but I also feel like I thrive with responsibility."

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt also shared a behind-the-scenes video from her shoot with the Femina. As predicted, the post received big love from her industry friend especially her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, who left an adorable comment on the post. He wrote, "Rani vibes."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, is slated to release in theatres on July 28. The film's first track Tum Kya Mile released earlier this month. After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).