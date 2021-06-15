Alia Bhatt 'Chronicles' Her Work Out Struggles, One Pic At A Time

From Alia Bhatt's Instagram story (courtesy aliaabhatt)

If you are finding it difficult to get yourself to work out, think of the pizza you are going to order this weekend - says Alia Bhatt. The 28-year-old actress "chronicled" her work out struggles in ROFL Instagram stories, one photo at a time. It appears, Alia Bhatt was struggling to hit the treadmill on Tuesday and hence, she decided to share her thoughts on Instagram. "The chronicles of trying to get in a work out," she wrote along with a selfie and added the steps one by one, numbering each one of them. First on her list was to "put on shoes" and "Then stare at work out water bottle." LOL.

That's not the only staring she did, next she picked a motivational quote to ponder over: "Stare at motivational work out quote: 'You can feel sore tomorrow or you can feel sorry tomorrow, you choose'." However, the final push came from the thought of her favourite pizza: "Think about that pizza you would like to eat this week." And voila! Next we know, Alia is on the treadmill, burning those extra calories.

Alia Bhatt often shares glimpses of her work out diaries on Instagram. Virtually or in person, Alia is often joined by her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for her training sessions.

In terms of work, In terms of work, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen.