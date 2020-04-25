Ali Fazal's Birthday Wish For Al Pacino Is The Godfather Of Throwbacks

Ali Fazal with Al Pacino. (courtesy alifazal9)

On Hollywood superstar Al Pacino's 80th birthday, Ali Fazal shared a throwback picture with the legend on his Instagram profile. Ali accompanied the picture with an extensive caption. The picture happens to be from the screening of Irishman. Ali, who was in London for the shooting of his film Death On The Nile with Gal Gadot and Annette Bening, met Al Pacino last year and shared this picture (he revealed in his caption). Fan boy Ali wished the Godfather star and wrote: "I will keep posting this every year hopefully till the end of my days. I know there are greater actors and greater films than his but this man, was the 1st superstar and the most unique piece of art I got acquainted with." The Fukrey actor added, "I would sneak into my mamu's room and watch his films. Used to mimick him and then I stopped because its far beyond that. His 60-70 odd films I managed to gobble up during college. Of course now he's back in action after a horrible phase of bad acts. We all have that. Its ok. Such is. So, Happy Birthday Al."

Ali Fazal signed off the note, saying, "Aasirwaad jaroori hai na..(Photo taken at The Irishman premiere last year in London, along with Mr Scorsese and Mr De Niro)." Take a look at the post here:

Al Pacino's impressive filmography clearly needs no introduction. The veteran star has been a part of classics like the Godfather series, Scent Of A Woman ( for which he received an Academy Award), Scarface, Serpico, The Devil's Advocate, Carlito's Way, Heat, Donnie Brasco, Insomnia and Sea Of Love, to name a few. His last project was the 2019 Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman, co-starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, for which he received the Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Last year, he also starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in lead roles.