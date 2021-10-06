Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram Feed Is '50 Shades Of Blue' Currently, Courtesy Her Maldives Vacation

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alayaf )

Alaya Furniturewalla is living her life to the fullest in the Maldives and how. The actress' Instagram feed "right now is just 50 shades of blue" and we couldn't agree more. The ocean and the sky make you feel like you are in a wonderland, the one painted in blue. In her latest pictures, Alaya Furniturewalla can be seen sporting a stunning outfit from the shelves of The Iaso. She can be seen posing on a staircase on the beach and she looks absolutely breathtaking. "My feed right now is just 50 shades of blueee," the actress captioned her pictures from her vacation. Check them out here:

Alaya Furniturewalla, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, flew to the beach destination last week. She has been making us green with envy by sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. "Had our own private island for the day! Feeling so blessed and grateful to be having these incredible experiences," she captioned her recent video from the Maldives.

The actress is a "beach person" and do you know when she realised it? When she was having the time of her life on the beach in the Maldives. "I've realised, I'm definitely a beach person," she wrote for these pictures.

Here are some more stunning photos from Alaya Furniturewalla's Maldives vacation. Enjoy!

Alaya Furniturewalla will next be seen in a film titled Freddy, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan.