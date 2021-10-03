Just Alaya Furniturewalla Having Breakfast In A Pool In The Maldives. See Stunning Pics

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo.(Image courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewalla is making us green with envy by sharing stunning pictures of herself from her Maldives vacation. Her latest photo album features her enjoying a floating breakfast tray in a pool, overlooking the ocean, and made her fans go wow. On Sunday, Alaya shared her new pictures from the island with an ROFL caption. "'Wait 30 mins after you eat, before you swim'...Meanwhile...," she hilariously wrote for her pictures, in which she can be seen tucking into delicious breakfast. The actress flew to the beach destination last week.

Alaya Furniturewalla checked into the Maldives after completing the shooting schedule of her new film Freddy, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan. On her first day in the Maldives, she shared these pictures and wrote: "In case you can't tell from the photo, I'm really happy to be here."

After wrapping her film Freddy on Thursday, Alaya Furniturewalla wrote: "Ready, steady, Freddy! IT'S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film."

Alaya Furniturewalla made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.