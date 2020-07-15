Alaya Furniturewalla's Abs Are Burning Up Instagram And How

Alaya Furniturewalla in a still from video posted (courtesy alaya.f )

Highlights Alaya shared a cute video on Instagram

Alaya's Instafam can't stop commenting about her toned abs

Alaya often shares fitness videos on Instagram

Actress Alaya Furniturewalla's feed is filled with work-out videos and yoga trials and now we know, how the result of all that sweating it out looks like. The 22-year-old actress recently shared a brief Instagram video, in which her toned abs stole the show. Alaya Furniturewalla, who is known for her quirky captions, added these words to her video: "Someone get me a tailor or a belt please." In the video, Alaya can be seen adjusting her trousers, appearing to reveal she has lost a few inches around her waist. Needless to say that Alaya's post sent Instagram into a tizzy, prompting her Instafam to applaud her for setting fitness goals. Fans and followers emptied their stash of the heart-eyed emoticon on Alaya's post.

Here's how Alaya Furniturewalla's abs are burning up Instagram:

A quick visit to Alaya's Instagram will reveal that while her feed is a mix of posts about her quarantine activities like face painting, dancing, cooking and skin care, work-out videos are a constant. She recently shared a video of her 50 Push Up Challenge and wrote: "There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best."

Alaya is also a fan of trying out new yoga poses. "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing," she captioned a post.

Here are more super cool challenge videos from Alaya's Instagram for some mid-week motivation:

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman this year, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.