Alanna Panday's Son River Steals The Show In Her "January Camera Roll"

Another day, another super-adorable glimpse of Alanna Panday's son River. This time, she dropped pages from her “January Camera Roll”. Of course, baby River had our attention from the get-go.

The opening frame captures River enjoying himself in the snow. Don't miss his cute expressions and heart-melting giggles. His white puffer jacket and matching pants look adorable. Next, Alanna Pandey offered fans a glimpse into her snowy adventure: skiing and making snowballs. From relishing hot meals to spending quality time with River, the post screamed love from miles away.

“January Camera Roll,” captioned Alanna Panday.

In a separate social media entry, Alanna Panday shared some more snaps of baby River. Her husband Ivor McCray appeared in a couple of clicks too. “River V.S the snow” read her side note.

Take a look at Alanna Panday's “lil snowman” River. TBH, we just cannot get over the cute cupcake's winter adventures.

Not long ago, Alanna Panday expressed sadness over losing her favourite family holiday spot in Malibu to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Alanna shared some throwback pictures from her beachside property in California on Instagram along with a long note.

It read, “Can't believe we were here a week ago and now it's been completely wiped out by the fire. This was one of our favourite places to go to as a family. It was actually the first place we took River to when he was born. I can't imagine what everyone who lives there is feeling right now. Our hearts go out to all the people who lost their homes and businesses.”

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got engaged in 2021. The couple got married in March 2023. They welcomed River a year later in July. Alanna, who resides in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert-author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (actor Chunky Panday's brother).