New Trailer: Keeping Up With Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi And <i>The Tribe</i>'s Life In LA

The Tribe is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 4. This reality show features content creators, including Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry. Digital evangelist investor Hardik Zaveri will also be seen in the series. On Friday, Karan Johar, who serves as the executive producer of The Tribe, released the highly anticipated trailer on Instagram. The Tribe centres around five content creator girls who will live together in a house in LA to create content and earn money. Their living situation, combined with professional rivalry, is expected to lead to arguments, fights and plenty of drama. The trailer also features a glimpse of Jaaved Jaaferi, who appears to be unhappy with his daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi's career choice.

Sharing the trailer, KJo wrote, “India to Los Angeles! Here's your front row ticket into the GLAMOROUS world of the Tribe.”

Earlier, Karan Johar said in a statement, "The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues," reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also be working on another Prime Video project. He will host the upcoming reality show The Traitors. It is an Indian adaptation of the 2023 IDTV show of the same title. The Traitors will pit twenty players against each other in a game of deceit and trust in hopes of winning a hefty cash prize. The monetary reward will be awarded to the player who successfully completes a variety of psychological and physical assignments. Sharing the news on Instagram, Karan wrote, “It's so treacherous, you'll sleep with one eye open. The Traitors on Prime, now filming for Prime Video."

Karan Johar last produced Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role.