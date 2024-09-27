Advertisement

New Trailer: Keeping Up With Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi And The Tribe's Life In LA

The Tribe is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment 

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New Trailer: Keeping Up With Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi And <i>The Tribe</i>'s Life In LA
A still from The Tribe trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The Tribe is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 4. This reality show features content creators, including Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry. Digital evangelist investor Hardik Zaveri will also be seen in the series. On Friday, Karan Johar, who serves as the executive producer of The Tribe, released the highly anticipated trailer on Instagram. The Tribe centres around five content creator girls who will live together in a house in LA to create content and earn money. Their living situation, combined with professional rivalry, is expected to lead to arguments, fights and plenty of drama. The trailer also features a glimpse of Jaaved Jaaferi, who appears to be unhappy with his daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi's career choice.

Sharing the trailer, KJo wrote, “India to Los Angeles! Here's your front row ticket into the GLAMOROUS world of the Tribe.” 

Earlier, Karan Johar said in a statement, "The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues," reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also be working on another Prime Video project. He will host the upcoming reality show The Traitors. It is an Indian adaptation of the 2023 IDTV show of the same title. The Traitors will pit twenty players against each other in a game of deceit and trust in hopes of winning a hefty cash prize. The monetary reward will be awarded to the player who successfully completes a variety of psychological and physical assignments. Sharing the news on Instagram, Karan wrote, “It's so treacherous, you'll sleep with one eye open. The Traitors on Prime, now filming for Prime Video." 

Karan Johar last produced Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
The Tribe, Karan Johar, Alanna Panday
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Jigra Trailer: How Far Will Alia Bhatt Go To Save Brother Vedang Raina?
New Trailer: Keeping Up With Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi And <i>The Tribe</i>'s Life In LA
<i>Ballerina</i> Trailer: Ana de Armas And John Wick Strike A Chord Of Revenge In A Battle Of Skill And Survival
Next Article
Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas And John Wick Strike A Chord Of Revenge In A Battle Of Skill And Survival
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com