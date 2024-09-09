Chunky Panday Shares Pic With Niece Alanna's Son River: "57 Years Apart..."

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named River. The couple, who lives in Los Angeles, took their first trip with their newborn to Alanna's hometown, Mumbai. On Monday, Alanna's uncle, actor Chunky Panday, shared a sweet post on Instagram. Holding baby River, Chunky recalled the time when he held his younger brother, Chikki (Alanna's father). How do we know? The next slide featured a black-and-white throwback photo of a young Chunky holding baby Chikki in his arms. “Awww”, did we hear you say?

Sharing the two pictures, Chunky Panday wrote, "Holding both, the Grandson RIVER and the Grandfather CHIKKI in my Arms, 57 Years apart. Congratulations Dear Alanna, Ivor, Deanne, Chikki and Ahaan." Reacting to the post, Alanna shared teary-eyed and white heart emojis. Chikki's wife, Deanne Panday, wrote, "Awwwww grandfather he is before River was born." Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Alanna Panday also shared a video of her father Chikki meeting his grandson for the first time. The clip begins with Alanna entering the house with River in her arms. She went on to hug her father. Chikki hugged her daughter back and patted River on his back. The emotional moment brought tears to Alanna's eyes. Chikki also seemed to control his emotions in front of the camera. The caption of the post read, "My dad meets his grandson for the first time."

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray announced the birth of their son in July. The couple shared a video featuring both of them and their son. The side note read, "Our little angel is here."

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married in March 2023 in Mumbai. Alanna is a social media influencer who is soon to mark her television debut with Prime Video's The Tribe. Ivor is a visual arts director. The couple also run a YouTube channel together called Alanna & Ivor.