Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes A Baby Boy With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Noor pictured with Al Pacino. (courtesy: nooralfallah)

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood veteran Al Pacino. The actor just welcomed his fourth child - a baby boy, and his first with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, People reported. The couple have named their son Roman Pacino, a rep for the couple confirmed to People. Al Pacino is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003. Meanwhile, film producer Noor Alfallah has previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Noor, 29, has reportedly been dating The Godfather star since April 2022. Rumours about their romance first started doing the rounds when they were clicked having dinner together earlier.

Earlier this year, Al Pacino's The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. They have named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al Pacino's filmography needs no introduction but for those who require one, he is the star of the classic The Godfather series and has starred in iconic films like Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, ...And Justice for All, Carlito's Way, Donnie Brasco, Ocean's Thirteen, among many others. In the recent years, the actor has featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, Danny Collins, to name a few.