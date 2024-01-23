Akshay Oberoi On Working With Deepika Padukone In Fighter: 'Always A Pleasure'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: TeamDeepikaMY_)

Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

Interestingly, Fighter marks Akshay's second collaboration with Deepika. He earlier worked with Deepika in Piku.

On reuniting with Deepika, Akshay said, "Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with. From our time on Piku to now in Fighter, nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. It will be out in theatres on January 25.