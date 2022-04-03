Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna Wonders If Will Smith Picked The 'Slap' Lesson From His Visit To India

Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, never misses a chance to voice her opinions on controversial topics. Actress turned author is back with her satirical column, and this time, it addresses one of the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment world-Will Smith's slapgate at the Oscars 2022. In her column, she talked about the Men in Black actor's visits to India and wondered if he picked the "slap" lesson from the tour. Will Smith visited India in 2019 and had shot a dance sequence in Karan Johar's Students of Year 2.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "A few years ago during his visit, Smith stated, 'Travelling to India...has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world.' At that point, we didn't ponder over what he had really discovered, but now it seems rather clear."

Twinkle Khanna continued in her column for Times of India, "It must have begun when he went to do his item song in Student of the Year 2 and saw Ananya Panday get a resounding slap from her father in a crucial scene. Apparently, a unit member said that an alarmed Smith also asked why people in India kept threatening each other with, 'one-tight-slap'. I believe he was reassured that Indians are used to hearing this, especially from their parents, and it's a sign of affection."

She added that Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett, could have voiced her displeasure instead of Smith slapping Chris Rock. "I think Jada could go up, take the mike and voice her own grievances," Twinkle wrote.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has resigned from The Academy and even publicly apologised to comedian Chris Rock for his behaviour. "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Will Smith said in his resignation letter.