Akshay Kumar's Tribute To His Hairstylist Milan Jadhav: 'Still Can't Believe You've Left Us'

Akshay Kumar posted this throwback. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who lost his hairstylist Milan Jadhav, shared an emotional post on social media on Monday. The actor posted a throwback picture of himself with his late hairstylist, with whom he worked for more than 15 years and he wrote: "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years...Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us...I will miss you Milano Om shanti."

In the comments section of Akshay Kumar's post, photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Om Shanti." Make-up artist Mickey Contractor dropped folded hands emojis. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly commented: "OMG! OMG! May he be at peace ...Sadgati."

This is what Akshay Kumar posted:

