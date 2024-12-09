Akshay Kumar Praises His "Trophy Wife" Twinkle Khanna After Winning At Crossword Book Awards 2024

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the biggest cheerleader for his "trophy wife", actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Need proof? Check out his Instagram Stories. Twinkle recently won a Crossword Book Award in the Popular Fiction category for her book Welcome To Paradise. To celebrate the achievement, she shared a video on social media. The proud husband could not hold back his excitement and reshared her post. In his note, Akshay wrote, “My trophy wife-literally (laughing face with teary eyes emoji). But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award winner.”

In the video uploaded by Twinkle Khanna, she can be seen stepping onto the stage to accept her award. She also attached an image, in which she can be seen proudly holding her trophy. In her elaborate caption, Twinkle wrote, “Last night, Welcome to Paradise won the Crossword Book Award 2024 in the Popular Fiction category and I decided to celebrate. Among the goodies in one of the hampers was a chocolate cake. I sliced a piece, left it on the coffee table, and when I came back—Mr. Jeeves (Twinkle's pet dog), had consumed it. This led to a midnight dash to the vet to get my ‘celebration' pumped out of his stomach.”

Twinkle Khanna added, “These things only happen to me, which is why I'll never run out of stories. Mr. Jeeves is a little tired but fine, and so am I. A big shout out to my friend and editor, Chiki Sarkar. We fight over every story but, dare I say, produce some winners:) P.S. Since Freddie Mercury and his music play a prominent role in Welcome to Paradise, I thought this was the perfect song.”

Reacting to the post, author Tahira Kashyap said, “Amazingg congratulations my friend! To many more though Mr Jeeves clearly knows how to celebrate!” Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, “Congratulations.”

Twinkle Khanna's Welcome to Paradise was published in December last year. The book features a collection of five short stories about women, delving into themes of grief, loneliness, deception, and heartbreak.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in January 2001. The couple are parents to two kids – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of projects, including Shankara, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle,and Hera Pheri 3.