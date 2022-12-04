Akshay Kumar Shares A Video Of Fan Striking His Iconic Pose From Phir Hera Pheri: 'Rocks My Life,' Writes Actor

A still from a video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation he gets from his fans. The actor who recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah has shared a delightful video. What's special about it? In the clip, one of his fans can be seen striking Akshay Kumar's iconic pose from his 2006 blockbuster Phir Hera Pheri. The person imitated the star, then suddenly pulled out sunglasses from his pocket and wore them to bring more drama to the look. All this was happening in front of Akshay Kumar's car while he was seated inside, watching it all from the window. After the act, the fan along with a couple of others clicked selfies with Akshay.

For the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans' Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all.”

This epic pose by Akshay Kumar from Phir Hera Pheri is deeply etched in the minds and hearts of his admirers. During Diwali, a fan tweeted a picture of a rangoli inspired by it. “Dear Akshay Kumar award winning Rangoli in my office. I hope you like this,” he wrote. The actor replied to it by saying, “Like this? I love it! Hope it brings a smile on all the visitors' face like it did on mine. Happy Diwali wishes in advance”.

Like this? I love it! Hope it brings a smile on all the visitors face like it did on mine ????

Happy Diwali wishes in advance ✨ https://t.co/5KTdiejnZj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar is a fitness freak and his love for maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not a secret. He shared a picture of himself holding a book. However, it was his caption that grabbed all our attention. In it, he revealed the one blessing he could have in life – “fit at any age.” Akshay wrote, “If I could have only one blessing in life, it would be 'fit at any age'. Former Air Marshal PV Iyer's book is titled just that. What an inspiration at 92 years of age, Sir! Hope to learn so much from your book.”

Apart from his films and other projects, Akshay Kumar also keeps his online family updated with glimpses of his personal life. Here's a picture from his Gujarat diaries. Akshay can be seen seated on a railing as he looks at the Statue Of Unity. He wrote, “I am in Ekta Nagar, home to ‘Statue of Unity' the world's tallest statue. So much to do here in the lap of nature.” He also asked, “Have you been there?”

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Some of his upcoming projects include Selfiee, OMG 2 and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.