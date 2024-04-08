Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And Team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan At Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftaar Party

Akshay-Tiger, Raul-Jackky at Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftaar party

Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff had an eventful Sunday as they were spotted attending director Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftaar party in Mumbai. The duo, whose action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on April 11, ditched their action hero getups and opted for ethnic ensembles for the evening. The two were seen twinning in shades of white as they posed in style for the shutterbugs outside the party venue. Besides Akshay and Tiger, their female leads in the film - Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F were also seen attending the party in their traditional best. Manushi was pictured in a pastel suit while Alaya F looked drop dead gorgeous in a red outfit

Take a look at some pictures from last evening:

Besides the star cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the party with his wife Rakul Preet Singh and mom Pooja Bhagnani. The couple, who got married in February this year in Goa, were seen wearing shades of green as they posed for pictures with mom Pooja.

Take a look at their picture below:

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is generating significant buzz even before its release. A few days ago, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers - father-son duo Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's video went viral. In that clip, Vashu Bhagnani claimed that the film will amass ₹1100 crore at the box office. Jackky introduces himself and his father as the "real-life Bade Miyan Chote Miyan". While responding to his son, Vashu confidently says, "₹ 1100 crore confirmed hai worldwide [₹ 1100 crore worldwide is confirmed.]” Reacting to Vashu's statement, Jackky says, "Tathastu [Amen]."

This is the video we are talking about:

Oh Bhaisaab 😱😱😱😱😱Kya bol dia Vashu Sir nei 1100cr confirmed matlab samajh jao acchi screens milengi hume



Abhi mujhe full faith hai #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan pe#AkshayKumar#TigerShroffpic.twitter.com/eD95e61NIh — AkkianStar (@Akkian_Star) April 3, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office. Both movies will be released on April 10. At the trailer launch event of his film, Ajay addressed the big clash. He stated, “I would not call it a clash. If you call it a clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this.”