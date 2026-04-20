Akshay Kumar Says Wamiqa Gabbi Has Her Own 'Identity' As Aishwarya Rai Comparisons Go Viral

Wamiqa Gabbi's eyes are hard to miss, and her fans would wholeheartedly agree. If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you have come across paparazzi videos zooming in on the actress' striking eyes. It is also one of the reasons why she has often been compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known for her iconic green eyes.

Now, Akshay Kumar, who recently shared screen space with Wamiqa in Bhooth Bangla, has weighed in on these comparisons. In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor was asked about the frequent parallels drawn between Wamiqa and Aishwarya Rai.

The podcaster also brought up Wamiqa Gabbi's comparisons with Katrina Kaif. Ever since Wamiqa shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, she has also been drawing parallels with Katrina, who has previously collaborated with him in films like Namastey London, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng.



What Akshay Kumar Said

Reacting to the comparisons, Akshay Kumar said, “Her (Wamiqa's) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai's, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

Coming to Bhooth Bangla, the film is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Wamiqa Gabbi is seen in a double role, playing Priya and Chitra, while Akshay Kumar also takes on dual roles as Arjun Acharya and Madhav Acharya. Apart from them, the film features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles.

Bhooth Bangla follows the story of a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there. However, a series of strange supernatural occurrences and panic among the locals push him to dig deeper into the mysterious past of the property.

Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla has been jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

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