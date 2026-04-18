Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav 'Doesn't Want To Do Films': "<i>Wo Bechara Rs 4500 Ki Naukri Kar Raha Hai</i>"

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about his son Aarav Bhatia and made it clear that the young star kid has no interest in following him into films. The actor revealed that Aarav is focused on carving his own path in fashion and is currently working a modest job and learning the craft from the ground up in villages.

"He Doesn't Want To Join Films"

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay said, "We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn't want to join films. He doesn't have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion."

The actor also revealed that Aarav has already begun working and is picking up the basics from scratch. "Voh bechara aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He's still working a Rs 4500 job even today. It's a good thing, why not?) He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything."

When asked about his parenting style, Akshay said he isn't one to preach or lecture. "I don't give lectures - not to anyone, especially not to my son. Just one thing: don't harm anybody. Don't hurt anyone. That's it. The rest, he should handle his own life.”

Background

Born in 2002, Aarav Bhatia is the eldest child of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The star kid moved abroad at the age of 15 to pursue higher studies and is currently enrolled at a university in London. While his younger sister Nitara, who was born in 2012, regularly appears on Twinkle's social media, Aarav chooses to maintain a low profile and avoid the public eye.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, his latest film Bhooth Bangla released in theatres on Friday. The horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Akshay will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and more. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26.

