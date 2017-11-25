Akshay Kumar On Being Rejected For Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander: "Apparently, I Was Crap" Akshay Kumar had auditioned for Deepak Tijori's role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release on Padman. (Image courtesy: Akshay) New Delhi: Highlights Akshay's Khiladi released a month after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander Aamir Khan was an established star at that time Akshay was only two films old when he auditioned for the role Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, which released in 1992. In a recent interview with Saugandh and Dancer, both released in 1991. His breakthrough film Khiladi released in 1992, one month after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Talking about the audition, Akshay told Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori's role. And they didn't like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me." However, by this time Aamir Khan was a bonafide star courtesy of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raakh, Dil and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.



Did you know that Akshay Kumar's auditioned for Aamir Khan's, which released in 1992. In a recent interview with mid-day , Akshay revealed that he had auditioned for Deepak Tijori's role in the Mansoor Khan-directed film. At that time, Akshay was a couple of films oldand, both released in 1991. His breakthrough filmreleased in 1992, one month after. Talking about the audition, Akshay told mid-day : ", for Deepak Tijori's role. And they didn't like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me." However, by this time Aamir Khan was a bonafide star courtesy of films likeandAkshay Kumar discussed his initial days of struggle with mid-day and revealed how he signed his first three films by a lucky stroke. Akshay said he missed a modelling assignment and later in the day visited a make-up artiste, who worked in producers Pramod Chakravorty's film company. The producer like this portfolio and, "Much to my surprise, he gave me my first cheque, signed me up for three films, immediately. Right away. He gave me a cheque of Rs 5,000, for the first film, Rs 50,000, for second film, and the third cheque had Rs 1.5 lakh on it. It would have been a disaster, if I would have gone to Bangalore (for the modelling assignment). Today, I would be a retired model somewhere. So yes, whatever happens is for the good."Today, Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's top actors. The actor is known for making unconventional films, which are appreciated by the critics and also yield positive box office results. Earlier this year, at the time of's release, Variety magazine called Akshay "Bollywood's banker, churning out hit after hit, includingand thefranchise."Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of, which is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna and also Shankar's, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.