Akshay Kumar Not Only Huge Star, Also Magnificent Actor: PadMan Director

@varundvn & I just hanging out, holding a pad, no big deal, just another regular day. Best of luck @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial for #PadMan. Nominating @karanjohar @katrinakaif @tigerjackieshroff. It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!!

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:54am PST