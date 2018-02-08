PadMan Preview: Akshay Kumar's Back With A Hatke Story

PadMan is the first Bollywood film to release on the same day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq

Updated: February 08, 2018
Akshay plays Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan (Image courtesy - YouTube)

Highlights

  1. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film
  2. Salman Khan had joined Akshay in making a pad on Big Boss 11 finale
  3. Deepika, Alia, Katrina and Aamir participated in PadMan Challenge
Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film PadMan will finally release tomorrow. It will also be the 'first Bollywood film that will be releasing on the same day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq.' The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is based on the story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film, while Radhika Apte plays his wife. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a teacher in the PadMan. The first official trailer of the film was released in last December.

Things to know about PadMan ahead of the release.

Unique Promotion Strategy

Just like the film's concept, the promotional strategy for PadMan was equally unique. At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, Akshay Kumar on national television showed the process of making low-cost sanitary napkin from scratch. He even asked Salman Khan to join him in making a pad. They used a miniature version of the original pad-making machine, which was created Mr Muruganantham.

The Global Talk

Twinkle Khanna, who turned producer with PadMan, spoke about the social initiative that she and her team had taken through their film to break the taboo of 'menstrual discussion' in India. Speaking about the film, she said at the Oxford Union, "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology."



'Padman Challenge'

Mr. Muruganantham initiated the 'PadMan Challenge' across the country to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' In the PadMan Challenge, celebs posed with a sanitary pad in hand and to tell people 'that there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' "Yes that's a pad in my hand. There's nothing to be ashamed of. It's natural, Period." Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Twinkle Khanna and others took up the 'challenge.'

Take a look at some of their posts:
 
 

 

Initial Reactions For PadMan

Bollywood has given a thumbs up to the film. "Incredibly courageous", "It's a winner all the way!" and "#Padman is a very important film for us," were some of the reaction from celebrities, who've already watched the film at the recently held screening.

Take a look at Bollywood's reaction to PadMan
 
 
 

The film was initially scheduled to release on January 25, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". But, later the release date was shifted over a request from Mr Bhansali. "He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has gone through a lot. It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay said at the press conference.

