PadMan Preview: Akshay Kumar's Back With A Hatke Story

Highlights Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film Salman Khan had joined Akshay in making a pad on Big Boss 11 finale Deepika, Alia, Katrina and Aamir participated in PadMan Challenge

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 8, 2018

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated filmwill finally release tomorrow. It will also be the 'first Bollywood film that will be releasing on the same day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq.' The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is based on the story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film, while Radhika Apte plays his wife. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a teacher in the. The first official trailer of the film was released in last December.Things to know aboutahead of the release.Just like the film's concept, the promotional strategy forwas equally unique. At the grand finale of, Akshay Kumar on national television showed the process of making low-cost sanitary napkin from scratch. He even asked Salman Khan to join him in making a pad. They used a miniature version of the original pad-making machine, which was created Mr Muruganantham.Twinkle Khanna, who turned producer with, spoke about the social initiative that she and her team had taken through their film to break the taboo of 'menstrual discussion' in India. Speaking about the film, she said at the Oxford Union, "is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology."Mr. Muruganantham initiated the 'Challenge' across the country to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' In theChallenge, celebs posed with a sanitary pad in hand and to tell people 'that there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' "Yes that's a pad in my hand. There's nothing to be ashamed of. It's natural, Period." Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Twinkle Khanna and others took up the 'challenge.'Take a look at some of their posts:Bollywood has given a thumbs up to the film. "Incredibly courageous", "It's a winner all the way!" and "#Padman is a very important film for us," were some of the reaction from celebrities, who've already watched the film at the recently held screening.Take a look at Bollywood's reaction toThe film was initially scheduled to release on January 25, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "". But, later the release date was shifted over a request from Mr Bhansali. "He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has gone through a lot. It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay said at the press conference.