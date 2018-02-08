PadMan Preview: Akshay Kumar's Back With A Hatke Story

Highlights
- Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film
- Salman Khan had joined Akshay in making a pad on Big Boss 11 finale
- Deepika, Alia, Katrina and Aamir participated in PadMan Challenge
Things to know about PadMan ahead of the release.
Unique Promotion Strategy
Just like the film's concept, the promotional strategy for PadMan was equally unique. At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, Akshay Kumar on national television showed the process of making low-cost sanitary napkin from scratch. He even asked Salman Khan to join him in making a pad. They used a miniature version of the original pad-making machine, which was created Mr Muruganantham.
The Global Talk
Twinkle Khanna, who turned producer with PadMan, spoke about the social initiative that she and her team had taken through their film to break the taboo of 'menstrual discussion' in India. Speaking about the film, she said at the Oxford Union, "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology."
'Padman Challenge'
Mr. Muruganantham initiated the 'PadMan Challenge' across the country to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' In the PadMan Challenge, celebs posed with a sanitary pad in hand and to tell people 'that there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' "Yes that's a pad in my hand. There's nothing to be ashamed of. It's natural, Period." Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Twinkle Khanna and others took up the 'challenge.'
Take a look at some of their posts:
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Initial Reactions For PadMan
Bollywood has given a thumbs up to the film. "Incredibly courageous", "It's a winner all the way!" and "#Padman is a very important film for us," were some of the reaction from celebrities, who've already watched the film at the recently held screening.
Take a look at Bollywood's reaction to PadMan
#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired.— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 8, 2018
When a film, besides entertaining, empowers & creates awareness.. its a winner all the way! #Padman is just that. It's brave & not preachy. An absolute must watch!#RBalki, @mrsfunnybones@akshaykumar@sonamakapoor@radhika_apte@swanandkirkire@gauris@kriarj— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 8, 2018Comments
Incredibly courageous !!! Totally bowled over #PadMan .. this enduring story will touch your hearts & will you inspired ! Respect & kudos to the entire team @akshaykumar@kriarj@mrsfunnybones#RBalki@radhika_apte@sonamakapoor & #ArunachalamMuruganantham— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 7, 2018
The film was initially scheduled to release on January 25, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". But, later the release date was shifted over a request from Mr Bhansali. "He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has gone through a lot. It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay said at the press conference.