Akshay Kumar Knows The '25 Din Mein Paisa Double Scheme.' No Hera Pheri, Promise

Akshay Kumar, you had us at the "25 din mein paisa double" reference. The dialogue from the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri, which has inspired a stock full of memes, found a mention in Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram entry and the Internet was thrilled. On Monday, the actor posted a picture of himself dressed in a black outfit. He can be seen holding a bright yellow suitcase in his hand. In his caption, the star made a reference to a scene from Phir Hera Pheri, in which he tried to con Rajpal Yadav with the "25 din mein paisa double" scheme. Akshay Kumar wrote: "When you know the '25 din mein paisa double scheme'."

The Internet loved the fact that Akshay Kumar tried to capitalise on the oh-so-popular meme template and the remarks on his Instagram post prove that. "Dear Akshay sir, the world needs more hera pheri to heal. Thank you," commented content creator Ashish Chanchlani. Another Instagram user wrote: "Decades change but Raju's '25 din mein paisa double' scheme is still unique." Some fans thought Akshsay's post had a cryptic message about Hera Pheri 3. "Sir is this a sign of Hera Pheri 3?" asked a curious fan.

Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. The actor recently shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Bachchan Panday. He will also star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year.

The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was last seen in the horror comedy Laxmii, which released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.