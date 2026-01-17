Akshay Kumar Celebrates "25 Years Of Madness" With Twinkle Khanna On Their Anniversary, Recalls Mother-In-Law Dimple Kapadia's Warning

Akshay Kumar recalled his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia's helpful warning for him as he was getting married to Twinkle Khanna.

In his latest social media post, Akshay revealed that back in 2001, when he and Twinkle were getting married, Dimple told Akshay to be ready to laugh at the weirdest situations, as it is something Twinkle does not shy away from doing.

Now, after 25 years of being married to the Mela actress, Akshay Kumar can say with some certainty that his mother-in-law does not lie.

Claiming that Twinkle is someone who prefers to dance through life, Akshay shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said “Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that. 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead (sic)."

"From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay Kumar concluded.

Proving his point, Akshay also published a video of Twinkle running in slow motion with goofy expressions on her face.

He also added the track, Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho by Usha Uthup in the backdrop.

Akshay and Twinkle were reportedly introduced to each other at a common friend's party. Later, during the shooting of their film, International Khiladi, the two fell for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

The couple is now parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

