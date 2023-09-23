3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernert Posts Tribute. It's OK To Cry

Suzanne Bernert posted this throwback. (courtesy: suzannebernert)

Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his roles in the film 3 Idiots and TV show Uttaran, is no more. The news of his death came on Thursday. A day after the death of Akhil, his wife Suzanne Bernert wrote an emotional note on Instagram and shared an old picture with him. "This was us (broken heart emoji) always engaging with each other, talking, many a times just by a glance ... You were Myme and I was yours (red heart emoji) am overwhelmed by all the love pouring out, and I wish that your love takes his soul ahead to where it is going...like a wave," she wrote.

Suzanne also thanked her followers for checking on her. "I am thanking everyone here for all the messages. I hope you can understand I can't answer all (what you know me for), but be assured I am reading the comments and am taking that love and support ..And now usually I would show this post to @akhillmishraa to ask his opinion..something to add or clarify...now I can't anymore ...," she posted.

Suzanne also added the hashtags--Akhil Mishra, love of my life, Om symbol, Om Shanti, we all miss you and great actor.

His Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu also paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about the unfortunate news. "Your brilliant talent and infectious smile will forever light up our memories. #RIP," he wrote, " adding a picture with him from the sets of Uttaran.

Akhil Mishra, 67, died reportedly after a fall at his residence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)