Ajay Devgn's 'Would You Rather' Game Has A Singham Twist

Ajay Devgn posted this. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn would rather be a supervillain than a superhero. Shocked? Well, we aren't saying that. It's the actor's confession in his own words. Ajay Devgn took some time out of his busy schedule to join a question-and-answer round. In the “would you rather” game, we got to know the actor more than ever. The caption read, “Taking some questions in between the takes.” The first question thrown at him was, “Would you rather be a superhero or a supervillain?” Ajay Devgn opted for supervillain without a second thought. He added that it was “very cool”.

The second question was, “Would you rather remake a film or do a sequel.” To this, the actor replied that he'd rather do a sequel.

What amazed us was Ajay Devgn's gesture while answering this question. The actor simply smirked at the camera and showed the number three with his fingers. The theme song of Singham in this clip got fans excited. So, is Ajay suggesting that third instalment of Singham? Only time can tell.

Ajay Devgn was then asked, “Would you rather oversleep every day of the week or not get any sleep at all?” Given the actor's workaholic nature, we weren't surprised that he chose the second option. He opted to “not get any sleep at all and work”.

The next question was, “Would you rather detect every lie you hear or get away with every lie you tell?” Again, the actor chose the second option.

But the last question didn't seem to interest Ajay Devgn. He was asked whether he would like to click a selfie or show a dance step. The actor threw his hand in front of the camera and said, “Go away."

Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here's a glimpse from the promotional campaign where the actor was seen with lead actress Alia Bhatt and Bhansali.

In another post, Ajay Devgn showed us his first look from the film. He wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum (I am coming to add to the glory with my identity).”

In the line-up of projects, Ajay Devgn also has SS Rajamouli's RRR.