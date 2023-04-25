Just Ajay Devgn Casually Playing 'Double Role' On Bholaa Sets

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: @ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's film Bholaahas earned praise from all quarters for its sleek action sequences. Now, the actor has shared one more special behind-the-scenes still from the film. In the black and white image, Ajay Devgn is seen perched on top of a car, directing a scene and instructing his team. Meanwhile, members of the cast including Tabu are seen seated inside the car. In addition to this, a trident is also seen attached to the roof of the car. Along with the image, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Double role,” referring to him being both the lead actor of Bholaa as well as its director.

Ahead of the release of the film, Ajay Devgn also shared a special video of a six-minute-long bike-truck chase sequence. The video begins with the note: “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father Shri Veeru Devgan, the man who taught me all – Ajay Devgn.” The clip is then interspersed with visuals of the action sequence with the text: “6 mins of bike truck chase. 11 days of shoot… Filming the most ambitious and risky bike-truck chase...Over three months of planning and rehearsals…The sequence involved high-speed stunts, jumps, and crashes. Never seen before in a movie. One of the most impressive and daring action sequences ever filmed.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Here's a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from Bholaa…”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the film's set, where he can be seen breaking down a complicated action sequence. In the video, the actor-director uses toy vehicles and lorries to explain the scene, and then briefs the team on the camera details. He then demonstrates the sequence with a trident in hand.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Maidaan and Singham Again.