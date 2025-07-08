Ajay Devgn Pitches World-Class Film Studio For Telangana

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on July 7 (Monday) met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi and expressed keen interest to set up a world-class film studio within the state.

Devgn outlined his vision for an international-standard film studio, which would feature cutting-edge Animation, Visual Effects (VFX), and AI-powered smart studio facilities.

Beyond infrastructure, the actor-filmmaker also proposed setting up a dedicated skill development institute to nurture talent across various facets of the film industry.

Met Bollywood actor shri Ajay Devgan Ji & discussed his venture to promote technology in films, especially animation, VFX , world-class quality design, and post production facilities in #Hyderabad.



He not only envinced great interest in bringing best-of-breed professionals and… pic.twitter.com/nXCLcCh1mP — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 7, 2025

Devgn appealed to Chief Minister Reddy for the necessary government support to bring this ambitious project to fruition, emphasising Telangana's burgeoning potential as a prime hub for cinematic infrastructure in India. He articulated his desire to contribute significantly to the state's film ecosystem by integrating global expertise and advanced technological innovations.

Chief Minister Reddy apprised Devgn of the Telangana government's comprehensive developmental initiatives spanning multiple sectors, including media and entertainment. Devgn lauded the state's progressive approach and committed to serve as a brand ambassador, leveraging cinema and media to promote the concept of "Rising Telangana".

The meeting was also attended by Ajit Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Dr Gaurav Uppal, Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes.

Devgn's upcoming film project is Son of Sardaar 2. He was last seen in Raid 2.