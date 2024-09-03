Advertisement

Ajay Devgn Leases Mumbai Office For Rs 7 Lakh A Month

A real-estate portal reported that the leased property spans 3,455 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces

Image Instagrammed by Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by a real-estate portal.

The Leave and Licence agreement, formalised this month, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh. Devgn's office is situated in Signature Tower developed by Lotus Developers.

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, a prime location in Mumbai's western suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, Metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office space.

The locality's vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.

A real-estate portal reported that the leased property spans 3,455 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month lease term.

Devgn, along with his actress wife Kajol, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower.

Devgn is one of India's most successful actors, boasting two National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri.

His performances in films like Company, Omkara, Singham, Drishyam, and Tanhaji have cemented his reputation as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

Recently, he continued to enthrall the audience with standout roles in Bhuj and Maidaan.

The actor also has multiple projects lined up, including Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

