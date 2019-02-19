Ajay Devgn Explains Why He Signed Up For 'Clean Comedy' Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal

Actor Ajay Devgn was recently asked why he signed up for yet another comedy franchise - Total Dhamaal - after Golmaal films, he told Mumbai Mirror that it's 'always about the script and not the franchise. Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal is the third film in the successful Dhamaal series. "It's not about the franchise, it's always about the script. Total Dhamaal makes you laugh and I want to be associated with clean comedies that appeal to families," the 49-year-old actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. Total Dhamaal also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. Riteish, Arshad and Jaaved Jaaferi have starred in the previous Dhamaal films too.

Of Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn also said, "This one had an interesting premise and since the script excited me, I was happy to come on board."

Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar, for whom Ajay Devgn told Mumbai Mirror, "He has made some really funny films in the past, and I am hopeful we will succeed in tickling the funny bone this time too."

Team Total Dhamaal are currently in New Delhi to promote their film, which releases on February 22. Total Dhamaal was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in December, but due to some post-editing procedures, the release date had to be postponed.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Pulwama attack, Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan. "In light of the current situation, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted so.

Esha Gupta, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra are also part of Total Dhamaal.