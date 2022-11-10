Ajay Devgn And Farhan Akhtar Extend Support After India Loses In T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: ajaydevgn) (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar have supported the Indian cricket team after they lost a match against England in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ajay Devgn shared a picture of team India on his Instagram handle and wrote a long note cheering for team India. He wrote, "Dear Team India, "Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you."

He added, "Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs, we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever." He signed off the note as, "An avid fan, Ajay Devgn".

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Keep heart guys. Team India, today & forever" Soon after he shared the post, his fans also came out in support of the Indian cricket team. A user wrote, "This was much needed indeed!!! All days are not same... Thanks for the wonderful memories!!!," while another wrote, "Our team is awesome and always will be awesome"

Farhan Akhtar also dedicated a post to the Indian cricket team on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team's shoulders and it's in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes, it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn't end here.. this is but a chapter. We'll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Thank God, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Farahan Akhtar will return as a director with his next film Jee Lee Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.