Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says 'Housewives Are The Biggest CEOs In India'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan believes that housewives are the "biggest CEOs in India." The actress, who was on a dance reality show to promote her film Fanney Khan said in a statement, "The housewives are the biggest CEOs in the country and they should be given utmost respect and appreciation in the country. I doff my hat off with full respect and appreciation to all the housewives of the country and the world," reports news agency IANS. Meanwhile singer Vishal Dadlani, who is one of the judges on the show backed the actress' statement and made an interesting revelation. He said, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being one of the most beautiful women in the world is just like any other housewife. As I remember on one of my music world tours when Amitabh Bachchanji had invited me and the whole crew to his suite for a dinner party, the world's most beautiful lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served dinner with her own hands to each and every member of the crew. The singer added, "She served them dessert as well, after which she had her meal."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has maintained personal and professional balance with ease and her recent Paris trip with her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya is proof. Aishwarya, who was there for work commitments, took some tome of her busy schedule and visited Eiffel Tower and Disneyland with her daughter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, has quite a bit of a reputation as a dotting wife too. The couple celebrated 11 years of togetherness on April 20 this year and are often seen documenting various facets of their relationship on social media. Here are some of our favourites:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former beauty queen. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has delivered many hit films such as Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar among others. Her latest film Fanney Khan opened in theaters on Friday. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

