Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's Homecoming Hailed On Twitter By Shah Rukh Khan And Other Stars

The jubilant mood of the nation over Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's homecoming is reflected on social media - on Twitter, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan has trended all day. The euphoric posts include on from Shah Rukh Khan, who wrote: "There is no better feeling than coming back home, for home is the place of love, hope and dreams. Your bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful." Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is shortly to be handed over by Pakistan at Wagah Border. He was captured by Pakistan after an aerial confrontation with 24 Pakistani jets which attempted to cross the Line of Control on Wednesday. He shot down a Pakistani F-16 before his own MiG 21 Bison crashed and he was forced to eject.

Yesterday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that they would release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a 'gesture of peace,' after flaring tension between the two countries. Shah Rukh Khan's is just one of several joyful posts on social media today. Read what he tweeted here:

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandanpic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his happiness in the form of a tweet: "We salute your bravery and valour... We applaud your strength in the face of adversity. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan."

We salute your bravery and valour....we applaud your strength in the face of adversity....#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 1, 2019

In his tweet, Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan addressed the pilot as a "true hero" and wrote: "Welcome back home Abinandan, a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost." The 31-year-old actor signed off his tweet saying, "Bharat mata ki jai."

Welcome back home #WelcomeBackAbinandan a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost. Bharat mata ki Jai — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 1, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Welcome back home Dear Abhinanadan. We salute your courage, bravery and service to our nation."

Welcome Back Home Dear #Abhinanadan - we salute your courage, bravery & service to our nation. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 1, 2019

Here are some more tweets by Bollywood celebrities:

Everyone awaits your return . Proud of you sir !! Salutes to the brave son of india #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 1, 2019

It's midnight & I cannot sleep. I'm so happy that #AbhinandanVartaman is going to be coming home. I can only imagine what his family feels right now. Every minute will feel like a lifetime & the heart will skip many beats. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan We salute your bravery & valour — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 1, 2019

Here's what film producer Apoorva Mehta tweeted:

The face of bravery and courage for an entire nation. You showed the entire world what the love for a country means and from all of us, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan! — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) March 1, 2019

Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber in Pulwama, Kashmir blew up a CRPF bus killing 40 soldiers. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility. This week, tension between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian jets bombed Jaish's bifggest training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, which tried to target Indian military installations in response. Global leaders intervened to urge both countries to step back from hostilities.