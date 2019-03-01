Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's Homecoming Hailed On Twitter By Shah Rukh Khan And Other Stars

"There is no better feeling than coming back home, for home is the place of love, hope and dreams," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan

Updated: March 01, 2019 17:49 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Your bravery makes us stronger," SRK wrote
  2. "We salute your bravery and valour," Karan Johar tweeted
  3. "Welcome back home Abinandan, a true hero," wrote Varun Dhawan

The jubilant mood of the nation over Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's homecoming is reflected on social media - on Twitter, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan has trended all day. The euphoric posts include on from Shah Rukh Khan, who wrote: "There is no better feeling than coming back home, for home is the place of love, hope and dreams. Your bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful." Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is shortly to be handed over by Pakistan at Wagah Border. He was captured by Pakistan after an aerial confrontation with 24 Pakistani jets which attempted to cross the Line of Control on Wednesday. He shot down a Pakistani F-16 before his own MiG 21 Bison crashed and he was forced to eject.

Yesterday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that they would release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a 'gesture of peace,' after flaring tension between the two countries. Shah Rukh Khan's is just one of several joyful posts on social media today. Read what he tweeted here:

 

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his happiness in the form of a tweet: "We salute your bravery and valour... We applaud your strength in the face of adversity. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan."

 

 

In his tweet, Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan addressed the pilot as a "true hero" and wrote: "Welcome back home Abinandan, a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost." The 31-year-old actor signed off his tweet saying, "Bharat mata ki jai."

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Welcome back home Dear Abhinanadan. We salute your courage, bravery and service to our nation."

 

 

Here are some more tweets by Bollywood celebrities:

 

 

 

Here's what film producer Apoorva Mehta tweeted:

 

 

Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber in Pulwama, Kashmir blew up a CRPF bus killing 40 soldiers. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility. This week, tension between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian jets bombed Jaish's bifggest training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, which tried to target Indian military installations in response. Global leaders intervened to urge both countries to step back from hostilities.

