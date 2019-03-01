"Good To Be Back": Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Captured By Pak, Returns

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walks towards the Attari border from the Pakistani side

Captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India late on Friday after nearly 60 hours in Pakistan. Dressed in navy blue blazers, the pilot smiled and had a black eye as he crossed into India through the Attari-Wagah border, hours later than expected. Escorted by Pakistan Rangers till the Zero Line that marks the India-Pakistan land border, he was received by Indian security officers and whisked away.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down on Wednesday while flying a MiG-21 fighter in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft and captured. His first words were "it is good to be back in my country", an official told reporters.

"He will be taken for a detailed medical checkup. The officer has had to eject from a plane which would have put his body under immense strain," said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, reading out a short statement and refusing to take questions.

As Abhinandan Varthaman's homecoming was delayed, "documentation" was cited as the hold-up. But the Press Trust of India quoted sources as saying the handover was delayed as he was asked to record a statement on camera by Pakistani authorities before he was allowed to cross the border. Pakistan put out the video just before his release.