'Nation Is Proud': PM Modi's Welcome Message For Wing Commander Abhinandan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with a warm tweet on Friday night, shortly after the captured pilot was escorted into India through the Wagah crossing amid loud cheers from jubilant crowds.

"Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram!" he tweeted.

Wing Commander Varthaman, who was taken into custody by Pakistan after his fighter jet crashed in an air encounter between the countries on Wednesday, entered the Indian side at 9.20 pm. An elaborate flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah crossing between Indian and Pakistani soldiers -- which draws thousands of spectators on both sides -- was cancelled to restrict the crowds.

After spending hours in wait for the pilot's return, which was apparently delayed due to "procedural and documentation problems", thousands broke out into cheers on social media as television channels flashed the first visuals of the captured pilot walking into the Indian side. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, many posted messages on Twitter.

"Welcome Home! The entire Nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan," posted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh soon after the pilot -- wearing a blue blazer and khaki trousers -- joined officials on the Indian side.