Ahoy There, Lara Dutta's Vacation Is Getting Better And Better

Lara Dutta on a vacation in Croatia. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lara Dutta, who is a European vacation with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira, shared another picture from her enviable holiday diaries. After visiting the locations where popular show Game Of Thrones was filmed, the former Miss Universe set out for a cruise. She shared a picture from the sailboat and invited her Instafam, "Sail away with me!" Lara Dutta looked chic in striped shorts paired with a loose tee and accessorised with sail hat. Instagram users were all praises for the No Entry actress and the fabulous backdrop.

Check out Lara Dutta's latest post from her family vacation:

Earlier in the day, Lara Dutta shared a picture from her visit to Dubrovnik in Croatia where important chapters of Game Of Thrones were filmed. Lara Dutta, a self-confessed fan of the show, wrote: "For a huge Game Of Thrones fan like me this experience in Dubrovnik was the ultimate high! From Cersei's 'Walk Of Shame' to the Battle Of Black Water Bay, to the Purple Wedding and the murder of King Joffrey, it was an absolute thrill to see all the locations the show was filmed at."

She also shared a picture of some other locations they visited and a picture of little Saira happily seated on the Iron Throne replica. Here are more pictures from the vacation:

Before heading to Croatia, Lara Dutta and family toured Italy. Here's a customary picture of Lara Dutta with the Leaning Tower Of Pisa:

Lara Dutta is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.

