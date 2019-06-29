Lara Dutta, Daughter Saira And Mahesh Bhupathi's ROFL Adventures At The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

Lara Dutta shared this photos (courtesy larabhupathi)

Actress Lara Dutta is on an Europe vacation with her family and is having the time of her life with daughter Saira and husband Mahesh Bhupathi, glimpses of which has been shared on her Instagram. A recent spot on Lara Dutta's travel itinerary was the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, which means she had to go for the customary touristy pose - trying to straighten the structure. But Lara Dutta added a hilarious twist to her post with three pictures, in two of which she and Saira pose with Leaning Tower of Pisa while in the last, Mahesh Bhupathi does a smart thing. Lara's caption will explain it for you: "First tried I... Then tried the daughter... Finally, took Mr Muscle to set the leaning tower of Pisa straight!" LOL.

Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

Looks like the former tennis player not only balanced the Leaning Tower of Pisa when on holiday but also dragged "two heavy suitcases for a kilometer down the cobbled Florentine streets" and even carried "them up 30 stairs!"

Here are some move glimpses of Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira's Italy and Rome vacation:

Lara Dutta's post featuring the Leaning Tower of Pisa reminds us of one made by Hazel Keech last year, that stands proof of Yuvraj Singh's epic fail at posing. "When my Munda is told to hold up the leaning tower of Pisa..... it's not only the wrong way but it looks like Balle Balle," she had written.

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in last year's Welcome To New York.

