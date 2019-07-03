Lara Dutta Is Living The Dream Of Every Game Of Thrones Fan. See Pics

Lara Dutta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: larabhupathi )

Highlights Lara Dutta is touring Europe with her family She shared a 'Game Of Thrones' fan pic on Insta "'GOT' experience in Dubrovnik was the ultimate high!" she wrote

Did you know that Lara Dutta is a huge Game Of Thrones fan? The actress' recent Instagram post shows so. Lara, who is currently holidaying with family in Europe, recently shared a picture from the trip on Instagram and like every other GOT fan, her excitement is visible in her post, in which she can be seen posing with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira with a view of King's Landing in her background. For Lara, her trip couldn't get any better as she visited several locations, where the show was filmed at. From "Cersei's walk of shame" to the "murder of King Joffrey," scenes of King's Landing in the series were shot at Dubrovnik, which is located in Croatia.

Sharing the post, Lara said: "For a huge #GOT fan like me, this #GOT experience in Dubrovnik was the ultimate high! From Cersei's walk of shame to the battle of black water bay, to the purple wedding and the murder of King Joffrey, it was an absolute thrill to see all the locations the show was filmed at."

Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

In her previous post, Lara shared a photo of her daughter sitting on the replica of Iron Throne, around which the story of the whole series was based. "My Queen of all Kingdoms! Day spent at King's Landings aka Dubrovnik! Stunning!" read the caption of her post.

Check it out:

Previously, Lara shared really funny pictures from her Europe vacation where she posed in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy) in her own style. The post featuring Lara, Saira and Mahesh in customary touristy pose was given a new twist, courtesy - the former tennis player.

Here are some more glimpses of Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira's Italy and Rome vacation:

The last episode of the final season of Game Of Thrones was aired on HBO on May 19.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability