Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's ISRL Event, <i>Kannappa</i> Trailer Launch, <i>Rana Naidu 2</i> Screening Cancelled

India's entertainment industry is observing a collective moment of silence following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board -- 232 passengers and 10 crew -- crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

All onboard on the Air India 171 flight, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport, are feared dead, according to reports.

As the nation reels from the shock and grief, leading stars and production houses have either cancelled or deferred major events across the country to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Salman Khan's event with the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was among the first to be cancelled. Scheduled for 2:30 pm today in Mumbai, the event was meant to unveil the new season of ISRL with the Bollywood superstar as the league's brand ambassador.

In a statement, Eeshan Lokhande, founder of ISRL, said, "As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today, Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation united in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date."

The grand trailer launch of Telugu film Kannappa, which was set to be held tomorrow in Indore, has also been called off. The event was expected to host over 2,500 guests, with more than 100 media professionals flying into the Madhya Pradesh city from across India. The film stars Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu as the titular character, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Shiva. Also expected at the launch were Malayalam cinema star Mohan Babu and actor-choreographer Prabhudeva.

In a show of empathy and responsibility, Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have taken a collective decision to cancel the Indore event.

Akshay Kumar also shared a post on X expressing shock over the plane crash.

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," the Housefull 5 star wrote.

As a mark of respect, the team has also chosen to defer the trailer release by a day, choosing instead to focus on standing with the nation during this time of mourning.

Vishnu Manchu also posted about the cancellation of the Kannappa trailer launch on his X page.

My heart breaks for the lives lost in today's Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we're deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow's Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time. 💔 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 12, 2025

"My heart breaks for the lives lost in today's Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we're deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow's Indore pre-release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time," he wrote.

Adding to the growing list of cancellations is the screening of the Netflix's web series Rana Naidu season 2, fronted by Rana Daggubati. The series is set to premiere on the streamer on June 13.

"In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today's fan and media event of Rana Naidu Season 2. Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news," read a statement issued by Netflix.

Aamir Khan Productions too has postponed the launch of a new song from their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The studio has decided to hold back all promotional activity temporarily in view of the ongoing tragedy, according to insiders.

The banner previously postponed the trailer launch of Sitaare Zameen Par amid the India-Pakistan conflict last month.

