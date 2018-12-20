Ahead Of Zero's Release, Anushka Sharma Writes A Note For Shah Rukh Khan. His Reply Is Equally Sweet

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma at an event.

Ahead of her film Zero's release, Anushka Sharma shared an emotional note for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night. Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, shared an extensive note for the actor and wrote: " Zero is a beautiful coincidence for me. I realized this very recently and I had to put it out. I started with you Shah Rukh and it is really beautiful that my 10th anniversary as an actor, we are releasing our fourth film together." If you thought Anushka's note was emotional, wait till you read SRK's reaction. Shah Rukh acknowledged Anushka's note in the sweetest way possible. In his tweet, the 53-year-old actor listed out the names of Anushka's characters in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero and wrote: "My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia and friend. I am privileged to have worked with you. You make me a better actor. Love you."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Anushka's post here:

My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u. https://t.co/wJwUxeaRK8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2018

Later in the post, Anushka described Shah Rukh as the "most giving actor" and added, "I would like to say that you are one of the most giving actors that I have worked with. It is strange and beautiful that I have done some of my most challenging works with you. In the journey of our films together, I have seen myself grow and I have seen you being there and showing the same enthusiasm and support for me to shine."

Read Anushka Sharma's note here:

In her post, Anushka also chronicled her journey of filming Zero. She also thanked film's director Aanand L Rai, her co-star Katrina Kaif and the entire team of Zero and wrote: "Zero is s a labour of love for Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Shah Rukh and it is incredible that they have dared to dream, dared to think and that they can create something so spectacularly new. It is one of my most challenging roles and thank you Aanand L Rai for believing in me, for letting me create Aafia on screen. She is an embodiment of strength, happiness, resolve and love and I am so proud to present this incredible person to you."

Anushka Sharma signed of the note saying, "Lots of love for Zero to you, Aanand Sir, Katrina and the entire team of Zero, who has made a dream turn into a beautiful reality."

Zero will open in theaters on December 21.