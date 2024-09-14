Shriya's Fun Reel With Parents Sachin And Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Just Too Good To Miss

Shriya Pilgaonkar is super excited about the upcoming film Navra Maza Navsacha 2, featuring her parents — actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar. The Marathi film is the sequel to the popular 2004 comedy-drama Navra Mazha Navsacha. Ahead of the movie's release on September 20, Shriya appears to have joined the promotional bandwagon. Shriya has dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen dancing her heart out on the hit track Taambdi Chaamdi by DJ Kratex and Shreyas Sagvekar. Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar also shake a leg to the upbeat song. The trio grooves to the peppy number, wearing matching sunglasses and flashing joyous smiles. We can also spot Navra Maza Navsacha 2's poster in the background.

Along with the video, Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Here for the Pilgaonkar reel chaos. Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar. Excitement max for 20th September. Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2 in cinemas near you. Ps - what a banger of a track.” Reacting to the post, Sachin Pilgaonkar said, “Shriya being reel director and telling us to ‘Have fun'”. DJ Kratex wrote, “Wahh. khup masta.” “Crazeeeeeeeeeeee (fire and red heart emojis),” commented actor Swapnil Joshi.

Directed and produced by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 also features Swapnil Joshi, Ashok Saraf, Vaibhav Mangale, Ali Asgar, Jaywant Wadkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Hemal Ingle in key roles.

Back in July, Sachin Pilgaonkar dropped Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2's promo video on Instagram. The clip showed the actor, his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and Ashok Saraf standing near a train gate. “With the darshan of Siddhivinayak of Mumbai, the non-stop comedy Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2 has been released in Ganpatipule. But this time not by ST but by Konkan Railway. Are you coming to see this journey? From 20th September in your nearest theater across Maharashtra,” read the side note.

Shriya Pilgaonkar made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 film Fan. She became a household name after her powerful performance in the Prime Video series Mirzapur.