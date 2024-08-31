<i>Stree 2</i>'s Sarkata Meets <i>Mirzapur</i>'s Guddu Bhaiya. See Sunil Kumar's Pic With Ali Fazal

Actor Sunil Kumar, who starred as the villainous Sarkata in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, shared a picture from a shoot with Ali Fazal, who famously stars as Guddu Bhaiya in the the smash hit web-series Mirzapur. Sunil Kumar, sharing the picture on Instagram, wrote, "Shoot with Ali Fazal Guddu Bhaiya." In addition to Sunil Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Check out Sunil Kumar's post here:

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt decoded Sarkata's character and he said, "Some people complain that there is a lot of humour but less horror or vice versa but these are not horror films where actual ghosts are haunting people. All our ghosts are fallacies of our society. Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy. Stree is the symbol of matriarchy, she is not a witch. Bhediya is the protector of the forests. We have designed these characters in a certain way. We are not talking about hocus pocus or spirits out of the blue."

Speaking of Mirzapur, it showcases the power tussles between Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season was all about the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season showcased a tale of revenge on Guddu Pandit's part. The next chapter showed Guddu's fight to sustain his new-found power.