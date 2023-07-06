Ahead Of Jailer Song Kaavaalaa, Presenting Tamannaah's Look

Tamannaaah in Kaavaalaa. (courtesy: sunpictures)

The first track from Rajinikanth's Jailer is slated to release on Thursday evening. Ahead of the song's release, the makers shared the first glimpse of the track titled Kaavaalaa and it is trending big time on social media. The poster features the film's lead actress Tamannaah being her stunning self, dressed in a halter top and a skirt of sorts. She has her hair permed in the poster. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote in a tweet, "Konjam dance Kaavaalaa? #JailerFirstSingle drops tomorrow at 6 PM."

See the post here:

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer shared pictures from the film's wrap a few months ago and tweeted, "It's a wrap for Jailer" along with the hashtag #JailerFromAug10.

Last year, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer shared a glimpse of the superstar from the film's sets. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer."

Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah,Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

In terms of work, Tamannaah has had a super busy year. She starred in the Amazon Prime Video web-series Jee Karda. She also featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, opposite Vijay Varma. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. Last year, the actress was seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer.