Ahead Of His Comeback Film, Zayed Khan Reveals He Forgot He 'Had Ever Been A Star'

Image was shared by Zayed Khan. (courtesy: itszayedkhan)

Main Hoon Na star Zayed Khan recently created a stir across social media with an announcement about his return to films. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about his struggles and also revealed how he had stopped taking care of himself when he was at his lowest in life. The actor elaborated, “About a year and a half back, I was at a very low phase of my life. I had gone too much in not taking care of myself… because I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star.”

The actor then continued, talking about the incident when his friend Producer Aseem Merchant came to him with the offer of a film and was surprised to see Zayed, out of work. The actor said, "I didn't tell him (Aseem) that I just went to a bunch of studios, and I tried my best to use my charm and none of that worked out.” Aseem went on to offer him a film and left Zayed surprised. “I was confused, I was looking like a baingan, literally very lopsided,” he said.

A few weeks back, the actor announced his comeback film. The actor, who made his debut in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, said that his “new movie is just around the corner” and he can't wait to share details with his fans.

Along with a set of pictures, the actor wrote, “Hello people! With your love and support, it's been “20 years” for me in the industry. As then, once again I'm excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass!!!!” The actor has also thanked his sister, designer Sussanne Khan for the uber-cool avatar. Replying to the post, actress Esha Deol wrote, “Congratulations! Way to go.” Zayed's sister, Farah Khan Ali dropped red hearts.

Zayed Khan is known for his work in films, including Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Fight Club: Members Only. Zayed Khan was last seen in the film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene.