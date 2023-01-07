Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards, Ram Charan Attends A Party In Los Angeles. See Pics

Ram Charan pictured arriving at the party.

While there is still time for the Golden Globe Awards (to be held on January 11), Ram Charan was pictured at another event in Beverly Hills, California. On Friday night, the actor attended a party hosted by Louis Vuitton and W magazine. The actor made a striking appearance in a Louis Vuitton outfit. He topped black trousers with a printed t-shirt and a blazer - from the shelves of Louis Vuitton. The actor accentuated his look with a pair of tinted glasses. The actor and his wife Upasana checked into Los Angeles earlier this week. The actor will be attending this year's Golden Globes as his film RRR has been nominated in 2 categories - for Best Foreign Film, and the film's track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

See pictures of Ram Charan at the party.

Earlier this week, Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared an in-flight picture of a screen, the text on which read: "Golden Globe Awards welcome RRR." She accompanied the picture with a caption that read "Enroute Los Angeles" and the hashtags #RRR and #RRRMovie."

Meanwhile, the song Nattu Nattu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has also made it to the Oscars shortlist of the Best Original Song Category. The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. RRR has also made it to the BAFTA longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category.

RRR, released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.