After <i>War 2</i> Failure, YRF Pauses Jr NTR's Standalone Spy Universe Film: Report

Yash Raj Films' ambitious spy universe has hit an unexpected roadblock following the underwhelming performance of War 2. The much-hyped film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Telugu superstar Jr NTR, was touted to expand the franchise's global reach. However, its lacklustre box-office run has forced the production giant to reconsider its strategy.

What's Happening

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR was initially brought on board with the promise of a standalone film that would explore his character, Agent Vikram, introduced in War 2. The plan was to bank on his pan-India stardom and replicate the success of past crossovers within the spy universe.

However, after the film's dismal response, the studio decided to halt development on the spin-off.

"YRF had ambitious plans to capitalize on the Pan India popularity of NTR Jr. and make a spin-off to the character of Agent Vikram. The creative team at YRF was already developing a standalone film for Agent Vikram, but the failure of War 2 has halted the entire process," a source told the publication.

The source further added, "He would not longer be a part of the Spy Universe, as the condition to sign on for War 2 was the possibility of a solo Agent Vikram film as a follow-up to War 2."

Reportedly, Aditya Chopra has personally informed the actor that the project will not be feasible. Both parties have amicably decided to part ways regarding future collaborations within the franchise.

Background

War 2 continues to face an uphill battle at the domestic box office, struggling to touch the Rs 250 crore milestone, despite being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. In 12 days, the film has managed Rs 224.25 crore, with earnings slipping sharply after its opening week.

YRF's spy universe has been one of the most successful homegrown franchises in Bollywood, with hits like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. With War 2, the studio hoped to push boundaries by introducing a South Indian superstar into the fold. But the gamble didn't pay off, leading to a reassessment of the universe's expansion.

Despite the setback, YRF is not abandoning the franchise. The studio is now pinning hopes on Alpha, its upcoming Christmas release. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and featuring Bobby Deol, the film is expected to open a fresh chapter in the spy universe.

