After Visit To The Doctor, Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Maa Ka Pallu, Maa Ka Pallu Hota Hai'

Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional note on Tuesday morning, remembering his mother Teji Bachchan in a nostalgia-dipped tweet. The 77-year-old actor revealed that he had to visit the doctor recently after a black patch appeared in his left eye and was told it's an age-related issue. Amitabh Bachchan wrote that the doctor's prescribed remedy to deal with the eye problem took him back to his childhood days. "Baayi aankh phadakne lagi; Suna tha bachpan mein ashubh hota hai. Gaye dikhane ne doctor ko toh nikla yeh ek kala dhabba aankh ke andar. Doctor bola 'Kuchh nahi, umar ki wajah se jo safed hissa aankh ka hota hai, who ghish gaya hai. Waise bachpan mein maa apni pallu ko gol banakar, phoonk maar kar, garam karke aankh mein laga deti thi, waise karo, saab thik ho jayega'," read an excerpt from Mr Bachchan's tweet.

Written in Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan's tweet roughly translates to: "My left eye started flickering. Had heard in my childhood that it's bad omen. Went to the doctor and there turned out to be a black patch in my eye. The doctor said: 'It's nothing. Due to age, the white part of the eye got bruised. Just like in childhood days, mothers used to gather their pallus, blow on them to heat them up and put them on eyes... do exactly that. Everything will be fine'."

Continuing his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Maa toh nahi rahi aab, bijli se rumal garam karke laga liya hai. Par baat kuchh bani nahi. Maa ka pallu, maa ka pallu hota hai," which means: "Mother is no more. Heated up the handkerchief with the help of electricity. But it wasn't of much help. Nothing can match a mother's pallu after all." Amitabh Bachchan lost his mother in December 2007. Big B's father poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan died in 2003.

T 3709 - left eye pic.twitter.com/w6iqhdQjT6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2020

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan couldn't attend the National Awards as he was "down with fever." He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest honour in cinema - at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Big B was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo lined-up.