When Kiran Rao Gave Aamir Khan 11 Points On Being A Better Husband

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been receiving love and appreciation for Laapataa Ladies' Oscar entry. The film, which was backed by Aamir Khan's production house and directed by Kiran Rao, was announced as India's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film in September. FYI: This was their first collaboration after the divorce. Now, the two have opened up about their equation after separation and how they co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan said, “Divorce didn't affect our relationship because it happens organically. So, divorce is the word that implies cleaving; you are moving away. We were moving away as husband and wife, but we were not moving away as human beings.”

The actor added Kiran Rao gave him 11 points to become a better husband after their divorce. Aamir Khan said, “She [Kiran Rao] told me when there is a gathering, people are home for dinner, anywhere you go out, you take over the conversation and suddenly it is you telling all these stories. She said you don't allow other people to talk. I did not agree with her. But I wrote it down - on my notes, in my phone. I thought it would be useful. I have been working on them everyday.”

Aamir Khan, who is known for his humour, added, “She did not ask me, ‘How can I be a better wife.' If you will ask me someday, I will also give her a list.” To this, Kiran Rao said, “Luckily, now my ex-wife, so I don't need to know.”

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got divorced in 2021, after 16 years of marital bliss. The two first met in 2001 on the set of the blockbuster movie Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. The two grew closer and eventually got married in December 2005.