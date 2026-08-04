After Stern Warning, Mrunal Thakur Urges People To Name And Shame AI Misusers On X

Hours after her strict warning against AI misuse, Mrunal Thakur took another step. In a new Instagram post, she urged people to name and shame offenders by tagging their X accounts. Mrunal wrote, "A standing ovation for the keyboard warriors who thought there'd never be consequences."

Sharing her X handle, she added, "If you come across accounts harassing women or sharing AI-generated or non-consensual intimate images, tag them here."

On X, Mrunal wrote, "Let's build a little Hall of Fame for the internet's finest minds.

"Girls and boys, if you spot an account harassing anyone or sharing AI-generated or non-consensual intimate images, tag it below.

"Documentation is a beautiful thing."

Notably, in a now-deleted X post, Mrunal tagged a profile and called the person out for AI misuse.

Tagging an account, she wrote, "The internet isn't anonymous when the law gets involved. See you in court."

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mrunal shared a warning that read, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

Recently, several actors have approached courts to protect their identity, image and personality rights from AI-generated misuse.

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty and several other stars have taken the legal route to protect their identities amid rising unauthorised use of AI.

Rashmika's post against AI

Last December, referring to the misuse of AI to spread vulgar and harmful images targeting women, Rashmika wrote on X: "When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defense."

She added, "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the Internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict and unforgiving punishment must be meted out to them."

Earlier, one person was arrested for spreading deepfake content involving Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read | 'Stop Immediately': Mrunal Thakur Threatens Legal Action Against AI-Generated Deepfake Content