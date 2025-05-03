After Staying In India For "Too Long", Priyanka Chopra Heads Home To "Angels" Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is setting major family goals. After wrapping up her shoot for SSMB29 in Hyderabad, the actress has returned to the US.

Upon her return, Priyanka shared an “awww-dorable” snap featuring her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the photo, shared on Instagram Stories, the father-daughter duo are sharing a warm hug.

Style check: Nick Jonas is wearing a black T-shirt, matching pants and a cap. Meanwhile, Malti Marie looks adorable in a pink and black outfit.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Finally heading home to my angels (red heart emoji). It's been too long."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra never shy away from expressing their love for each other – or their little munchkin – on public platforms.

A few days ago, Nick appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live podcast. During the chat, the host asked if Nick had any plans to collaborate with Priyanka on a song.

To this, Nick Jonas replied, “I don't know. She's an amazing singer and she's shooting a movie in India right now, and she's travelling back and forth to the US. I think our best duet is probably our little girl. She's 3.”

In another segment, Nick Jonas showered Priyanka Chopra with praise for her unwavering support.

“Having a partner that's not only supportive of your ambition and your desire to do a good job, but genuinely just shows up and comes to cheer you on is a dream scenario,” the singer said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka will also star in The Bluff, helmed by Frank E. Flowers. In addition, she has Heads of State and Citadel Season 2 in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently appeared in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years.